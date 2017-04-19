UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, April 19 China Minsheng Banking Corp said it has notified police that the head of one of its branches is suspected of illegal conduct - a statement which follows local media reports of missing money from wealth management products.
Police are investigating Zhang Ying, president of the Hangtianqiao branch in Beijing, Minsheng said in a stock exchange filing late on Tuesday.
Business magazine Yicai, citing unidentified sources, said on Tuesday that Zhang was being investigated in connection with 3 billion yuan ($435 million) missing from Minsheng's wealth management products.
Aggressive expansion by mid-sized Chinese banks, particularly into wealth management, and whether sufficient compliance standards are being used has been an area of concern for investors.
Minsheng said it has set up a working group to assist police, adding that "the amount involved as reported by media" was still being investigated. It did not give Zhang's whereabouts.
A spokesman for the lender declined to comment or provide contact details for Zhang.
($1 = 6.8811 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Writing by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
