BEIJING Jan 30 State-backed China Minsheng
Investment Co Ltd (CMI) plans to open a unit in Singapore with
capital of $1.5 billion, and offices in London and North America
with a similar sum, in line with a government push for companies
to do more business abroad.
CMI holds registered capital of 50 billion yuan ($8 billion)
and received State Council approval in April to invest private
enterprise funds. Its advisers include former European prime
ministers, Asian tycoons and a Nobel laureate.
"The Singapore investment is a platform to eventually enter
Southeast Asia," said Dong Wenbiao, the firm's chairman, on the
sidelines of an event in Beijing on Friday.
Dong is the former chairman of China Minsheng Banking Corp
and many CMI executives used to work at the
lender. The two institutions, however, maintain no formal
relationship.
On Friday, CMI convened at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in
Beijing the first meeting of its international advisory
committee, a panel of senior politicians, business executives
and academics, assembled to advise the firm's management on its
globalization strategy.
The panel is made up of 20 members and includes former
Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi, former French Prime
Minister Dominique de Villepin, Charoen Pokphand Group Co
Chairman Dhanin Chearavanont, and Nobel economics laureate
Robert Engle.
"China's capital, whether state or private, is now shaking
up the real economy," said David Li Daokui, Director of the
Center for China in the World Economy at Tsinghua Unviersity and
a CMI adviser. "CMI is meant to be a capital holding company,
rather than specifically manage (investments). This is a new
trend."
CMI's shareholders are 59 large Chinese private enterprises,
and include business park operator Yida Group Co, financial
conglomerate China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co Ltd,
retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, and the
investment arm of Giant Interactive Group.
CMI has set-up units to invest in new and sustainable energy
projects, focusing on photovoltaic power generation, as well as
real estate and business jet services.
Dong said the company will look for long-term financing for
its investments, including the issuance of overseas bonds.
($1 = 6.2487 Chinese yuan renminbi)
