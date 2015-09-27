BEIJING, Sept 27 Minzu Securities, a brokerage
under investigation by Beijing's securities regulator, has not
been able to find its chief executive Zhao Dajian since last
Tuesday, suggesting his possible detention, according to a stock
filing.
State media reported on Sept. 9 a probe into Minzu
executives suspected of the embezzlement of 2 billion yuan
($314 million) in 2014.
Minzu's parent company, Founder Securities Co Ltd
, disclosed Zhao's disappearance on Sunday in a stock
exchange filing.
Minzu, which was majority-owned by property developer
Beijing Zenith, has been entangled in a legal dispute after it
was acquired by Founder Securities last year. Zenith has sued
Founder alleging financial impropriety.
($1 = 6.3737 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by David Holmes)