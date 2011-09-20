HONG KONG, Sept 20 China, the world's largest
mobile phone market, saw a 1.17 percent monthly increase in
total number of mobile subscribers to 927.26 million in August,
data from the country's three telecom operators showed.
China Mobile , the country's largest mobile
carrier, said its mobile subscribers in August increased to
627.63 million, including 40.32 million 3G subscribers.
China Unicom , the No. 2 carrier, said mobile
subscribers rose to 186.1 million, including 27.87 million 3G
subscribers.
Mobile subscribers at China Telecom , the smallest
of the three operators, increased to 113.53 million, including
25.61 million for 3G subscribers.
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)