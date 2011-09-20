HONG KONG, Sept 20 China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.17 percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers to 927.26 million in August, data from the country's three telecom operators showed.

China Mobile , the country's largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in August increased to 627.63 million, including 40.32 million 3G subscribers.

China Unicom , the No. 2 carrier, said mobile subscribers rose to 186.1 million, including 27.87 million 3G subscribers.

Mobile subscribers at China Telecom , the smallest of the three operators, increased to 113.53 million, including 25.61 million for 3G subscribers.

(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)