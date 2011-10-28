Oct 28 China, the world's largest mobile phone
market, saw a 1.32 percent monthly increase in total number of
mobile subscribers to 939.5 million in September, data from the
country's three telecom operators showed.
China Mobile , the country's largest mobile
carrier, said its mobile subscribers in September increased to
633.5 million, including 43.2 million 3G subscribers.
China Unicom , the No. 2 carrier, said mobile
subscribers rose to 189.03 million, including 30.23 million 3G
subscribers.
Mobile subscribers at China Telecom , the smallest
of the three operators, increased to 116.95 million, including
28.43 million for 3G subscribers.
(Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott)