Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
HONG KONG Jan 20 China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.3 percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers to 975.7 million in December, data from the country's three telecom operators showed.
China Mobile, the country's largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in December increased to 649.57 million, including 51.21 million 3G subscribers.
China Unicom, the No.2 carrier, said mobile subscribers rose to 199.66 million, including 40.02 million 3G subscribers.
Mobile subscribers at China Telecom, the smallest of the three operators, increased to 126.47 million, including 36.29 million for 3G subscribers.
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Matt Driskill)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.