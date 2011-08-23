HONG KONG, Aug 23 China, the world's largest
mobile phone market, saw a 1.08 percent monthly increase in
total number of mobile subscribers to 916.53 million in July,
data from the country's three telecom operators showed.
China Mobile , the country's largest mobile
carrier, said its mobile subscribers in July increased to 621.85
million, including 37.60 million 3G subscribers.
China Unicom , the No. 2 carrier, said mobile
subscribers rose to 183.74 million, including 25.82 million 3G
subscribers.
Mobile subscribers at China Telecom , the smallest
of the three operators, increased to 110.94 million, including
23.56 million for 3G subscribers.
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)