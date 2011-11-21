HONG KONG Nov 21 China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.3 percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers to 951.6 million in October, data from the country's three telecom operators showed.

China Mobile, the country's largest mobile carrier, said mobile subscribers in October increased to 638.89 million, including 45.33 million 3G subscribers.

China Unicom , the No. 2 carrier, said mobile subscribers rose to 192.38 million, including 33.15 million 3G subscribers.

Mobile subscribers at China Telecom, the smallest of the three operators, increased to 120.29 million, including 31.19 million 3G subscribers.

(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)