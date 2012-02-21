(Repeats an item first published on Feb. 20, adds graphic link)

HONG KONG Feb 20 China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.2 percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers to 987.58 million in January, data from the country's three telecom operators showed on Monday.

China Mobile, the country's largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in January increased to 655.44 million, including 53.94 million 3G subscribers.

China Unicom, the No. 2 carrier, said mobile subscribers rose to 202.89 million, including 43.07 million 3G subscribers.

Mobile subscribers at China Telecom, the smallest of the three operators, increased to 129.25 million, including 38.7 million for 3G subscribers. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Ron Popeski)