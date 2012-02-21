MOVES-Marketaxess names Christophe Roupie head of Europe, Asia
Feb 27 U.S. financial information provider Marketaxess Holdings Inc said on Monday it would appoint Christophe Roupie as head of Europe and Asia for its Europe and Trax divisions.
HONG KONG Feb 20 China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.2 percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers to 987.58 million in January, data from the country's three telecom operators showed on Monday.
China Mobile, the country's largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in January increased to 655.44 million, including 53.94 million 3G subscribers.
China Unicom, the No. 2 carrier, said mobile subscribers rose to 202.89 million, including 43.07 million 3G subscribers.
Mobile subscribers at China Telecom, the smallest of the three operators, increased to 129.25 million, including 38.7 million for 3G subscribers. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Ron Popeski)
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb 27 Shareholders are pressuring miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc to stand up to the Indonesian government over changes the southeast Asian country wants to make in the U.S. miner's contract, Freeport's chief executive officer said on Monday.
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 27 Shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has attracted a handful of potential bidders by a Monday deadline for indicative offers, several people familiar with the matter said.