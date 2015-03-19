BEIJING, March 19 China Mobile Ltd said 2014 profit attributable to equity shareholders fell 10.2 percent to 109.3 billion yuan ($17.7 billion) as the country's largest mobile network poured money into its 4G business.

The profit was slightly higher than the 108.6 billion yuan forecast by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Smartestimates, while China Mobile's revenues of 641.4 billion yuan were lower than expectations of 646.2 billion yuan.

China Mobile said it had acquired 39.43 million mobile subscribers as of last year.

It also said Executive Director and Vice President Huang Wenlin had retired from her posts. ($1 = 6.1935 Chinese yuan termini)

(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Miral Fahmy)