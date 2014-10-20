BEIJING Oct 20 China Mobile Ltd, China's largest telecom provider, saw net income for the first three quarters of 2014 fall 9.7 percent to 82.6 billion yuan ($13.49 billion) amid rising competition from rival carriers and Internet-based service providers.

The carrier, which has been leading China's next-generation 4G telecom network roll-out, said the number of 4G customers reached 41 million by the end of September. (1 US dollar = 6.1225 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gerry Shih)