HONG KONG, May 20 China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.9 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.16 billion in April, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for April provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 730.57 254.63 170.19 -net addition 4.26 3.92 2.16 -m/m growth (pct) 0.59 1.56 1.29 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 120.02 91.89 81.14 -net addition 5.65 4.08 3.07 -m/m growth (pct) 4.94 4.65 3.93 Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)