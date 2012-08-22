HONG KONG, Aug 22 China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 1.05 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.06 billion in July, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for July provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 687.96 222.66 146.91 -net addition 4.88 3.41 2.73 -m/m growth (pct) 0.71 1.56 1.89 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 68.98 60.62 53.81 -net addition 1.90 3.09 2.85 -m/m growth (pct) 2.83 5.37 5.59 Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.