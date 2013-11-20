HONG KONG, Nov 20 China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.8 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.22 billion in October, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for October provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 759.27 275.86 183.41 -net addition 4.09 3.10 2.27 -m/m growth (pct) 0.54 1.13 1.25 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 176.02 115.39 99.58 -net addition 6.52 3.76 3.10 -m/m growth (pct) 3.84 3.37 3.21 Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)