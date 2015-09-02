By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Sept 2 Franklin Templeton's Mark Mobius
said China's action to stop investors from liquidating their
stock market bets was "alarming" but the emerging market
specialist also said the country had not become so risky that he
would walk away.
China has been trying to cope with a slowing economy and
volatile stock markets and has cut interest rates and relaxed
bank lending restrictions. The country has also
cracked down on short sellers.
"What is alarming is the imposition of rules and regulations
which prevent investors from liquidating positions," Mobius,
executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group, said.
"One example would be the "short swing" rule which has
prevented the selling of Chinese securities when a certain
holding size is reached," he told Reuters in an e-mail.
The $8.5 billion Templeton Asian Growth Fund that Mobius
manages invested 23.8 percent of its assets in China at the end
of July, below a 28.3 percent weight of the country's shares in
its benchmark MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan Index.
China is also probing potential market manipulation
following the plunge in its stock markets since mid-June.
Mobius said it was no surprise that Chinese authorities were
summoning market participants to look into the reasons behind
the steep fall in its share markets.
Mobius also said that China was pumping liquidity into its
markets to prevent a downturn but a move to put pressure on
companies to buy back their own shares was not a good idea.
"I believe the authorities in China are learning and this
process is on-going regarding how to handle market behaviour,"
Mobius said.
"They definitely want to transform China into a market
economy and given that intention, I think they will not continue
to try to impose drastic controls."
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar. Editing by Jane Merriman)