HONG KONG, July 30 Australia's foreign investment board has approved China Molybdenum Co Ltd's purchase of a majority in the Northparkes copper mine from Rio Tinto for $820 million, the Chinese company said on Tuesday.

The deal still needs to get the green light from Chinese authorities, the state planner and the commerce ministry, as well its shareholders, China Molybdenum said in a Chinese language statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange.(Reporting by Christina Lo and Lee Chyen Yee; editing by Keiron Henderson)