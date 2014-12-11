* Shares closed 26 pct above IPO price, valuing company at
$3 bln
* Offering of 16 mln ADS priced at $13.50 per share
By Amrutha Gayathri
Dec 11 Shares of Momo Inc, a Chinese
mobile chat app firm backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
, jumped as much as 30 percent in their debut, shrugging
off allegations of misconduct and corruption against the
company's chief executive.
Momo's American depositary shares (ADS) closed at $17.02 on
the Nasdaq on Thursday, valuing the company at about $3 billion.
The company's CEO and co-founder Tang Yan faces allegations
of stealing information and technology from former employer
NetEase Inc, where he was a senior executive from 2003
to 2011.
Tang, who has a controlling stake in Momo, will fight the
allegations, the company said on Wednesday.
"It was not a surprise to us ... when China-based Internet
companies come out for IPO, in the background, there is always
noise," Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Zhang told Reuters.
Momo also faces an intellectual property lawsuit from
Hangzhou Momo Wedding Service Co, a relationship networking
firm, over its trademark.
There were signs of the allegations being connected,
Jonathan said, but did not elaborate.
The allegations could hurt its business, Momo had warned in
its filing.
Alibaba, which owns a fifth of Momo, said there was no merit
to claims against Tang.
"Momo is a young, growing company and Alibaba Group fully
supports its management team," an Alibaba spokeswoman said.
Momo - which helps users find friends based on locations and
exchange messages, pictures and videos - had 60.2 million active
users in September.
Its app trails Chinese Internet conglomerate Tencent
Holdings Ltd's WeChat and Mobile QQ.
Momo's revenue comes mainly from membership fees. The
company, which has marketing agreements with Alibaba and 58.com
Inc, also generates revenue through advertisements,
mobile games and paid emoticons.
Alibaba will buy $50 million of Momo's Class A ordinary
shares in a private placement. Venture capital firms Matrix
Partners and Sequoia Capital also hold shares in Momo.
Momo's revenue jumped to $26.2 million in the nine months
ended Sept. 30, from $817,000 a year earlier. Its net loss
widened to $22.9 million.
The company raised $216 million from its initial public
offering of 16 million ADS and plans to use the proceeds for
marketing and research. The offering was priced at $13.50 per
share, the midpoint of the expected range of $12.50-$14.50.
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan were among the
lead underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting by Matthew Miller, Beijing Newsroom and Tanya
Agrawal and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj
Kalluvila and Joyjeet Das)