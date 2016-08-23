SHANGHAI Aug 23 China's central bank queried
domestic financial institutions for their demand for 14-day
reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, traders told
Reuters, the first query for such a tenor since February.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has relied on daily
issuances of seven-day reverse repos during daily open market
operations this year, injecting cash on a regular basis to
manage short-term money supply.
The adjustment may imply the PBOC is preparing to extend the
tenor of its short-term money management strategy.
The PBOC has not cut reserve requirement ratios at banks
since March, and it has not cut long-term guidance interest
rates since October.
It has injected a net 654.3 billion yuan ($98.44
billion)year to date by the week ending Aug 20.
($1 = 6.6470 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)