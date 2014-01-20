BEIJING/SHANGHAI Jan 20 China's central bank
has provided emergency liquidity to support large commercial
banks through its Standing Lending Facility (SLF) and will
inject additional funds in open market operations on Tuesday,
authorities said on Monday.
The move comes as a key interest rate that China's banks
charge for short-term loans to each other equaled a six-month
high on Monday, largely due to seasonal cash demand ahead of the
Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Jan. 31.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) made the announcement on
its official Twitter-like Sina Weibo microblog.
The announcement also comes after sources told Reuters on
Monday that smaller banks would be able to access emergency
short-term loans through the SLF.
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jason Subler)