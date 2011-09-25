By David Stanway
| OYU TOLGOI, Mongolia, Sept 25
OYU TOLGOI, Mongolia, Sept 25 Global mining
giant Rio Tinto will respond to any request from
the Mongolian government to discuss its investment in the
country's giant Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold deposit, but still
expects the original 2009 agreement to be honoured.
Cameron McRae, Rio Tinto's Mongolia country manager and
chief executive of Oyu Tolgoi LLC, the entity running the mine,
said he had not yet received any formal notification that the
government will seek to modify the investment agreement.
"We respect the Mongolian government and when they give us
the notification to come and talk we will have those talks," he
said ahead of a Sunday ceremony marking the half-way stage of
construction on the project.
"I think what we are demonstrating is that the investment
agreement is a contract, and we're going to honour our
commitments and we expect the government to honour its
commitments."
The landmark 2009 investment agreement on Oyu Tolgoi gave 66
percent of the project to Ivanhoe Mines , with the rest
remaining in the hands of the Mongolian state. Rio Tinto owns
48.5 percent of Ivanhoe's shares and is also in charge of
constructing the mine.
However, a group of 20 parliamentarians have submitted a
petition to the government asking it to reopen negotiations to
increase Mongolia's stake.
Rio Tinto's own forecasts suggest the Oyu Tolgoi project
alone could account for about 5 percent of the country's GDP
growth.
McRae said the project had already brought huge benefits to
the Mongolian economy, helping to transform the capital Ulan
Bator and driving construction and growth across the country.
Another benefit of the Oyu Tolgoi agreement was the
confidence it gave other foreign firms to invest in the country,
he said.
Phase one of the massive mine, started almost from scratch
last year in the remote and sparsely populated South Gobi
region, will be ready to begin producing copper in the second
half of next year.
It is expected to produce an average of 450,000 tonnes of
copper a year over its 50-60 year lifetime.
Nationalist politicians continue to bridle at the idea of
"selling out" their strategic resources, and foreign investors
in Mongolia remain concerned about the risk of more populist
legislation directed at overseas mining firms, especially as
next year's parliamentary elections loom.
Previous bills passed by parliament include an export tax on
gold and a windfall tax on mining profits, both of which were
heavily criticised by investors and subsequently revoked.
Experts also said that while a move to increase the
government's stake might appease nationalist sentiment, it was
unlikely to improve the potential of the mine itself.
"If a government takes more than 50 percent, projects will
shut down -- mining is bringing tremendous growth to Mongolia
but that could be killed very quickly," said Bernard Guarnera,
president of mining consultants Behre Dolbear, speaking in Ulan
Bator earlier this month.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Sugita Katyal)