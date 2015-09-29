(Corrects name of unit in paragraph 2 to Fosun Pharma
Industrial)
SHANGHAI, Sept 29 China's commerce ministry has
fined a unit of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group
200,000 yuan for acquiring a stake in a
Suzhou-based firm without government approval.
The Ministry of Commerce said on its website on Tuesday that
the fine was due to a deal Fosun Pharma Industrial Development
Co Ltd made in 2014 to acquire a 65 percent stake in Suzhou Erye
Pharma.
The Fosun Pharma unit had already transferred a 35 percent
stake in the firm to itself before it obtained government
approval for the transaction, violating anti-monopoly laws, the
ministry said.
(Reporting by SHANGHAI Newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by John
Ruwitch)