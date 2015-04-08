By Dominique Patton
| BEIJING, April 8
BEIJING, April 8 Three Chinese citizens are
taking China's Ministry of Agriculture to court in a bid to make
public a toxicology report supporting the approval of Monsanto's
popular weedkiller, Roundup, 27 years ago.
The case, a rare example of a lawsuit by private citizens
against the Chinese government, comes amid renewed attention on
glyphosate, the key ingredient in Roundup, after a controversial
report by a World Health Organisation group last month found it
to be "probably carcinogenic to humans" - a claim denied by
Monsanto.
It also underlines the deep-seated fears held by some
Chinese over genetically modified food.
Beijing No.3 Intermediate People's Court had accepted the
case but a date for a hearing has not yet been set, an official
at the court told Reuters.
Roundup is widely used on crops like soybeans that are
genetically modified to resist its impact, allowing farmers to
kill weeds without killing their crops. China imports about 65
percent of the world's traded soybeans.
"The government is taking actions to deal with other food
safety issues but it is not dealing with the GMO problem," said
Yang Xiaolu, 62, one of the plaintiffs bringing the case and a
long-time GMO activist.
Monsanto officials have said glyphosate has been proven safe
for decades, and the company has demanded a retraction from the
WHO over its recent report.
Yang and the other plaintiffs, Li Xiangzhen and Tian
Xiangping, are demanding in the lawsuit that the agriculture
ministry make public the animal test that the ministry cited as
evidence to support its approval of Roundup in 1988.
The test report by U.S.-based Younger Laboratories in 1985
was provided by Monsanto to the ministry, according to the
plaintiffs, who argue that the ministry should allow the public
to know how it determined that Roundup was safe.
The ministry has previously declined to show the plaintiffs
the report, arguing that it would infringe on Monsanto's
commercial secrets, said Yang.
The agriculture ministry did not respond to a fax seeking
comment.
The lawsuit comes at a time when the government is trying to
foster positive public opinion of GMO food crops, currently
banned for cultivation, but seen as crucial to future food
security.
GMO seeds under development for China include those that are
resistant to glyphosate.
Yang is one of a growing number of activists lodging
information disclosure requests amid government promises to
become more transparent.
The central government has pledged at recent high-level
meetings to improve the rule of law and to step up transparency
on sensitive issues such as pollution.
But underscoring the difficulty in challenging the
government a Beijing court this week ruled against a similar
demand by lawyer Huang Leping for the agriculture ministry to
disclose more detail on its imports of genetically modified
crops and plans for allowing cultivation in China.
In the case sparked by the latest lawsuit, the court
notified the plaintiffs that Monsanto would be added as a party
to the case, said Yang. Monsanto Asia corporate affairs director
Yong Gao said he had received no communication from the court
and declined to comment on the case.
The company made 5.3 percent of its $15.9 billion in
revenues last year from Asia-Pacific markets. The firm's last
relevant patent on glyphosate expired in 2000 and China is now
the biggest producer of the herbicide.
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Gavin
Maguire and Ed Davies)