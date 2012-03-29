March 29 Moody's Investors Service said that
China's authorities have begun to prepare for a rebalancing of
the economic roles of the public and private sectors, and which
if successful would imply a fundamental realignment in the
country's political economy over the next decade.
In a special report, Moody's said that a new phase of
structural policy reforms is coming into focus following the
Chinese government's recent announcement of a new, lower annual
GDP growth target of 7.5 percent.
On whether China can avoid a hard landing, the report said
Moody's sees growth remaining relatively robust over the medium
term, provided that the country is spared severe economic or
political shocks.
"The new target underscores the government's desire to
engineer a soft landing, consistent with its long-term goal of
seeking more balanced growth, decreasing the economy's reliance
on investment and exports, while increasing the share of
consumption," Tom Byrne, a senior vice president with Moody's
Sovereign Risk Group, said in a statement.
"In addition, we believe the authorities currently have time
to prepare for this rebalancing."
(Writing by Asia Economics and Markets Desk)