SHANGHAI Dec 14 A Chinese spacecraft landed on
the moon on Saturday, the official Xinhua news service reported,
in the first such "soft-landing" since 1976, joining the United
States and the former Soviet Union in managing to accomplish
such a feat.
The Chang'e 3, a probe named after a lunar goddess in
traditional Chinese mythology, is carrying the solar-powered
Yutu, or Jade Rabbit rover, which will dig and conduct
geological surveys.
In China's most recent manned space mission in June, three
astronauts spent 15 days in orbit and docked with an
experimental space laboratory, part of Beijing's quest to build
a working space station by 2020.
