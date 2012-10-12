By Michael Martina and Maxim Duncan
GAOMI, China Oct 12 Chinese Nobel Literature
Prize winner Mo Yan unexpectedly called for the release of
jailed compatriot Liu Xiaobo, who won the Nobel Peace Prize two
years ago, having come under fire from rights activists for not
speaking up for him.
The author, a portly 57-year-old whose adopted pen name Mo
Yan means "don't speak", said he had read some of Liu's literary
criticisms in the 1980s, but that he had no understanding of
Liu's work once it had turned towards politics.
"I hope he can achieve his freedom as soon as possible," Mo
told reporters on Friday in his hometown of Gaomi in the
northern province of Shandong, in bold remarks likely to
embarrass Beijing which has lauded his victory and denigrated
Liu's prize.
Liu should be able to research his "politics and social
system", Mo said without elaborating
A number of dissidents and other writers have said Mo was
unworthy of winning as he had shied away from commenting on
Liu's plight. They have also denounced him for commemorating a
speech by former paramount leader Mao Zedong.
But Mo, whose real name is Guan Moye, shot back at those
criticisms.
"I believe that the people who have criticised me have not
read my books," he said. "If they had read my books they would
understand that my writings at that time took on a great deal of
risk and were under pressure.
"Many of the people who have criticized me online are
Communist Party members themselves. They also work within the
system. And some have benefited tremendously within the system,"
he added.
"I am working in China," he said. "I am writing in a China
under Communist Party leaders. But my works cannot be restricted
by political parties."
Mo, who was once so destitute he ate tree bark and weeds to
survive, is the first Chinese national to win the $1.2 million
literature prize, awarded by the Swedish Academy.
He is best known in the West for "Red Sorghum", which
portrays the hardships endured by farmers in the early years of
communist rule and was made in a film directed by Zhang Yimou.
His books also include "Big Breasts and Wide Hips" and "The
Republic of Wine".
Prominent dissident Hu Jia, a close friend of Liu's, praised
Mo's apparent sudden change of heart.
"What has happened in the last 24 hours has changed him. A
Nobel prize, whether for peace or for literature, bestows on one
a sense of wrong and right," Hu told Reuters.
China, long used to wringing its hands at perceived snubs or
insults by the Nobel organisers, has worked its propaganda
machine into overtime to hail Mo's win as a breakthrough for the
entire nation, and recognition of its place as a great country.
Senior Communist Party official and China's propaganda chief
Li Changchun congratulated Mo, state media reported, saying he
hoped "Chinese writers will focus on the country's people in
their writing and create more excellent works that will stand
the test of history".
But the mention of Liu by Mo, a vice-chairman of the
government-backed Chinese Writers' Association, could make
things awkward for the Chinese authorities, who jailed Liu for
11 years in 2009 for inciting subversion of state power.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei repeated
government criticism of Liu's award, saying it amounted to
"grave meddling in China's internal affairs and judicial
sovereignty".
COUNTRY BOY
Mo's interest in literature dates back to his childhood in
Gaomi. When he was six, he was an avid reader of Chinese
classics, said Mo's elder brother Guan Moxin, 62. The youngest
of four children, Mo loved telling stories.
But Mo's farmer father and brother, who are still living in
the dusty, hardscrabble village in Gaomi where Mo grew up, had
no idea they had a Nobel Literature Prize winner in their midst.
"What are the chances that a country boy without anything to
his name could become a great author?" Guan Moxin told Reuters.
"He is just a man from this remote land, and this poor
family; he is not from some big city."
Mo, already hugely popular in China, has become something of
a celebrity in Gaomi. Thrilled residents set off fireworks the
night Mo's award was announced. Reporters started streaming into
the nondescript town. A hotel put up a digital banner
congratulating Mo.
"I couldn't quite believe it. It took me awhile before I
could believe it. It seemed so impossible. We were all (the
village) celebrating, lighting firecrackers," Guan Moxin said.
Mo's books reflect the tumult of modern China. He has
credited his early suffering for inspiring his works, which
tackle corruption, decadence in Chinese society and rural life.
"When he was little at school he was very naughty," Mo's
90-year-old father, Guan Yifan, told Reuters. "But afterwards he
had to stop and do farm work. At the time we had to eat wild
vegetables, and he had to go and dig wild vegetables."