* Shanghai-HK scheme does not have regulatory approval

* Concerns include liquidity, tax issues

* MSCI declined to include "A" shares in June (Adds more quotes, background)

By Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 Global equity index provider MSCI Inc said it is unlikely to add shares of mainland China listed companies to its emerging markets index if there was a considerable delay in the launch of a pilot scheme linking the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock markets.

"In the end we have a timetable in this process," MSCI Hong Kong's Managing Director Chin Ping Chia said in an interview with Reuters on Monday. "If nothing happens by the end of this year, stretching to June of next year, you can expect that we are not going to make any change."

Chia said the January-to-June date range reflected the need for MSCI to observe the operation of the pilot and for investors to have enough time to get operationally ready for the new environment.

Industry insiders had speculated that the launch of the programme, which would potentially make it much easier for foreign capital to move in and out of mainland stock markets, would mark a key reform that would allow MSCI to include yuan-denominated "A" shares in its index.

However, Hong Kong regulators said on Sunday that the connecting pilot programme would not launch this week as originally expected as it had not won regulatory approval.

"If the programme is not launched, we are back to square one, looking at QFII and RQFII, and given we are fresh off the consultation I think we pretty much know the view of our investors," Chia said.

Chia was referring to other qualified institutional investor (QFII) programmes that allow foreign investors to buy shares in mainland Chinese companies through fund management companies which are granted investment quotas.

MSCI said in March that it planned to include China "A" shares in its benchmark emerging markets index as early as next May, a move which would have ploughed billions into Chinese stock markets as investment funds tracking the index adjusted their holdings by buying up "A" shares.

But in June MSCI said it had decided not to do so due to resistance from its client base, who were concerned about the risks presented by liquidity and regulations, in particular a lack of clarity on how profits would be taxed.

China, the world's largest emerging market, is already the biggest component of the MSCI emerging market index, which is benchmarked by more than $1.3 trillion global assets under management.

China's current share of the index, however, is mostly composed of shares listed overseas or denominated in foreign currency.

Chia said that even if the programme launched within that time frame, MSCI would not automatically include "A" shares, given restrictions in the programme on what shares foreign investors can buy, as well as quota and tax issues.

"It is an interesting programme but it has its limitations, so I don't want to put too much weight on the launch," he said.

But Lin Yong, chief executive officer at Haitong International brokerage based in Hong Kong, said pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong had made it too risky for China to launch the stock connect scheme.

"This kind of environment is not suitable to roll out new policies and (the authorities) can't take a risk doing so," he said in a Reuters Summit interview.

(Editing by Eric Meijer)