LONDON, June 12 China's weight in MSCI's
emerging equity index could rise to 30 percent, almost double
current levels, if Beijing loosens investment curbs on its
mainland share markets, an index official said on Wednesday.
If the most widely used equity provider includes China's
A-shares, listed in Shanghai and Shenzen, in its emerging index
, it would lead to a significant increase in foreign
inflows to the market.
MSCI has $7 trillion benchmarked to it worldwide
and $1.3 trillion to emerging indices.
It said inclusion was unlikely unless China abolished
capital flow restrictions and boosted access to the market,
which is currently valued at around $3 trillion.
"If we take the most extreme case, that investors can access
this market fully... that segment alone would represent 14
percent of the EM index," MSCI managing director Remy Briand
told reporters in a conference call.
China has an 18 percent share in the MSCI emerging index,
consisting mainly of offshore Hong Kong-listed H shares, but the
government has been expanding schemes that allow foreigners to
buy mainland-listed equities.
"(30 percent) is indeed a very large segment. However there
are still a lot of restrictions and authorities have indicated
the pace of opening would be gradual," Briand said. "Possible
inclusion will follow the pace of regulatory change."
"If the pace is slow, inclusion won't happen for a while."