LONDON, March 12 Index compiler MSCI plans to
include China's A shares in its benchmark emerging market index
from May 2015 and has started consultation with market
participants, it said.
MSCI's consultation document shows China's weighting in the
emerging market index will rise to 19.9 percent from the current
18.9 percent when A shares are included.
A shares are Chinese securities incorporated in mainland
China, listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchange and
traded in yuan.
When China fully liberalises its capital markets, the
country's weighting could potentially rise to as high as 27.7
percent, MSCI said.
