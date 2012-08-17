By John Ruwitch
SHANGHAI Aug 17 A Chinese court will give a
verdict on Monday on Gu Kailai, the Chinese politician's wife
tried for murdering a British businessman, triggering a scandal
that shook the ruling Communist Party.
There seems little doubt Gu will be pronounced guilty by the
court in Hefei, a city in central China, after she admitted at
her trial on Aug. 9 to colluding with a family aide, Zhang
Xiaojun, to poison businessman Neil Heywood over a business
dispute that she said prompted him to threaten her son.
"The verdicts for Gu Kailai and Zhang Xiaojun will be
announced at 9 a.m. on Monday," an official with the Hefei
Intermediate People's Court told Reuters.
The scandal over Heywood's death has already ended the
career of Gu's husband, Bo Xilai, who ran the southwestern city
of Chongqing where the murder happened in November.
Suspicion about Heywood's death came to light after Bo's
former long-time police chief, Wang Lijun, fled to a U.S.
consulate for about 24 hours in early February and exposed the
allegations.
Chinese courts usually deliver verdicts and sentences at the
same hearing, and Gu and Zhang could receive the death penalty.
But lawyers have said Gu is likely to receive a long prison
term, possibly life, because government accounts of the case
have stressed she was seeking to protect her son, Bo Guagua, who
was until recently a student at Harvard University.
At the trial, Zhang said he was merely Gu's accomplice.
A day after Gu's trial, four policemen from Chongqing
admitted in the same court to trying to cover up the murder.
Bo was sacked as Chongqing boss in March and his wife was
publicly accused of the murder in April, when Bo was dumped from
the Politburo and detained on an accusation he had violated
party discipline - code for corruption, abuse of power and other
misdeeds. Bo could be investigated for possible criminal
offences after the Communist Party concludes its own inquiry.
Bo's downfall has stirred more public division than that of
any other party leader for more than 30 years. To leftist
supporters, Bo became a charismatic rallying figure for efforts
to reimpose party control over dizzying, unequal market growth.
But he had made some powerful enemies among those who saw
him as a dangerous opportunist who yearned to impose his harsh
policies on the entire country.