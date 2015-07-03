HONG KONG, July 3 Funds domiciled in Hong Kong
and China that will be sold in each others' market under a
recently launched scheme will not be subject to individual quota
approvals, China's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.
Cross-border fund flows will be able to be denominated in
Chinese yuan or other currencies, Ye Haisheng, deputy
director-general of China's State Administration of Foreign
Exchange, told a regulatory conference in Hong Kong.
The mutual fund recognition scheme launched on July 1 is yet
another landmark initiative connecting markets in Hong Kong and
the mainland.
Friday's announcement clarifying the rules of the scheme
comes amid heavy losses in the mainland markets, with stocks in
Shanghai falling 7 percent in opening trades.
