HONG KONG, July 3 Funds domiciled in Hong Kong and China that will be sold in each others' market under a recently launched scheme will not be subject to individual quota approvals, China's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

Cross-border fund flows will be able to be denominated in Chinese yuan or other currencies, Ye Haisheng, deputy director-general of China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange, told a regulatory conference in Hong Kong.

The mutual fund recognition scheme launched on July 1 is yet another landmark initiative connecting markets in Hong Kong and the mainland.

Friday's announcement clarifying the rules of the scheme comes amid heavy losses in the mainland markets, with stocks in Shanghai falling 7 percent in opening trades. (Reporting By Michelle Chen and Michelle Price, Writing by Lawrence White and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)