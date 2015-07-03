* Mutual fund scheme to allow yuan, other currencies
* Regulator mulls adding ETFs to scheme
* Clarifications come as China markets plunge 7 percent
(Recasts, adds details)
By Michelle Price and Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, July 3 Fund investments under a
landmark new scheme between China and Hong Kong will be able to
be denominated in yuan or other currencies, a Chinese regulator
said on Friday, a big step in liberalizing its capital account
and a major departure from existing schemes.
The mutual fund recognition scheme launched on July 1
enables funds domiciled in Hong Kong and China to be sold in
each others' markets, and is the latest landmark initiative
connecting markets in Hong Kong and the mainland as China allows
more access to overseas investors.
The decision to allow those investments to be denominated in
multiple currencies other than the yuan marks a departure from
other such schemes such as the Hong Kong-Shanghai stock trading
link launched last November, which operates in yuan
and the Hong Kong dollar only.
Other existing schemes to buy Chinese assets such as the
qualified foreign institutional investment program and its yuan
counterpart are only denominated in U.S. dollars and the yuan
respectively.
The announcement on Friday at a regulatory conference in
Hong Kong comes as China pushes to internationalise the yuan,
also known as renminbi, and have it included in the IMF's basket
of reserve currencies.
"Fund inflows and outflows can be in renminbi or in foreign
currencies," Ye Haisheng, deputy director-general of China's
State Administration of Foreign Exchange, told a regulatory
conference in Hong Kong.
"Currency conversions can be done in Hong Kong or mainland.
It's very liberalized as we don't differentiate or restrict
currency types," Ye said.
Friday's announcement clarifying the rules of the scheme
comes amid heavy losses in the mainland markets, with stocks in
Shanghai falling 7 percent in opening trade. Benchmark
indexes have fallen more than a quarter from June 12 highs.
Funds sold under the recently launched scheme will also not
be subject to individual quota approvals but rather an overall
limit, Ye said.
The China Securities and Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said
on July 1 that the initial overall quota for mutual fund
recognition would be 300 billion yuan ($48.35 billion) in each
direction.
A CSRC official on Friday also said that the regulator is
mulling adding additional products such as exchange traded funds
to the mutual fund recognition scheme.
($1 = 6.2050 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Writing by Lawrence White and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)