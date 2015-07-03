HONG KONG, July 3 China's securities regulator
said on Friday it expects the country's tax authorities to view
favourably a landmark new mutual fund recognition scheme between
Hong Kong and the mainland.
The plan launched on July 1 allows funds domiciled in Hong
Kong and China to be sold in each others' markets, and investors
are awaiting details of how China's tax laws will affect the
scheme.
"[China's tax regime] is guaranteed not to have a negative
impact on mutual fund recognition," an official from the China
Securities and Regulatory Commission told a regulatory
conference in Hong Kong.
Earlier on Friday, an official from China's foreign exchange
regulator said fund investments in the scheme will be able to be
denominated in yuan or other currencies.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Michelle Price, Writing by
Lawrence White)