BEIJING Oct 1 China called on Saturday for
talks with Myanmar after the government there suspended a
controversial $3.6 billion, Chinese-led dam project.
After weeks of rare public outrage against the Myitsone dam,
Myanmar's largest hydropower project, President Thein Sein told
parliament his government had to act "according to the desire of
the people".
Myanmar's then military government proposed the dam in 2006
and signed a contract in 2009 with the Myanmar military-backed
Asia World Company and China Power Investment Corp to build it.
China's Foreign Ministry said "relevant countries should
guarantee the legal and legitimate rights of Chinese companies".
"The Myitsone dam is a jointly invested project between
China and Myanmar, and has been ... thoroughly examined by both
sides," ministry spokesman Hong Lei said in a statement on the
ministry's website (www.mfa.gov.cn)
"Both sides should appropriately deal with matters related
to the progress of this project through friendly consultations,"
he added.
The northern Myanmar dam would have flooded an area about
the size of Singapore, creating a 766-square-km
(296-square-mile) reservoir, mainly to serve growing energy
needs in neighbouring China, which would have imported about 90
percent of its power.
In recent years, Myanmar's leaders have embraced investment
from China as a deep and lucrative market for the former British
colony's energy-related resources and to counterbalance the
impact of Western sanctions imposed in response to human rights
abuses.
But in recent weeks, the dam had become a symbol of
resentment over China's growing influence and revealed a stark
divide between cabinet ministers and parliamentary leaders,
making it the first real public test over whether reformers or
hard-liners had more sway over the country's direction.
While China and Myanmar have close economic and political
ties, including the building of oil and gas pipelines into
southwestern China, there are also deep mutual suspicions.
China has frequently expressed its concern at instability
along their often mountainous and remote border, where rebel
groups deeply involved in the narcotics trade have been fighting
Myanmar's central government for decades.
Myanmar in turn looks warily at its vast neighbour, and has
tried forging closer ties with India to offset China's
influence.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)