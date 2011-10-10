BEIJING Oct 10 China and Myanmar have agreed to
"properly settle" a dispute over Myanmar's suspension of a dam
built and financed by Chinese firms as a Chinese leader hoped
"friendly consultations" would bring a solution to ensure
cooperation and stable ties.
Myanmar's new civilian president, Thein Sein, suspended the
$3.6 billion Myitsone dam in northern Myanmar on Sept. 30 after
weeks of rare public outrage over the project in the reclusive
and repressive country also known as Burma.
The shelving of the project, agreed by Myanmar's then ruling
generals in 2006, was also an unprecedented challenge to China's
extensive economic interests in Myanmar, which has long been
shunned by the West because of its poor human rights record.
Last week, China called for talks over the dam, which was
being built mainly to serve China's growing energy needs but had
become a symbol of resentment in Myanmar over China's influence.
Myanmar Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin, visiting China as
a special envoy of Thein Sein, met China's Vice President Xi
Jinping, who is expected to be China's next president, and
Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi.
The two ministers "agreed to properly settle matters"
related to the project, and both sides pledged to increase
cooperation, the Xinhua news agency said, citing the Chinese
Foreign Ministry, without giving details.
"On the problems that have emerged during the course of
cooperation, (I) hope both sides, through friendly
consultations, will seek a proper solution to ensure
China-Myanmar cooperation in various fields and a healthy and
stable development of relations," the Foreign Ministry quoted Xi
as saying in a statement on its website.
It was the first meeting between officials from China and
Myanmar since the project was suspended.
The seniority of the officials involved in the talks and the
speed with which the meeting was arranged apparently underscored
the importance that China places on the project.
The dam at the confluence of the Mali and Nmai rivers,
whose waters flow down into the central Irrawaddy river basin,
would flood an area about the size of Singapore.
Many people in the area, which is close to the border with
China, as well as environmentalists, have opposed it.
Chinese officials have called the project environmentally
safe and a boon to development in Myanmar, struggling with
poverty and isolation after years of military rule.
Myanmar's vice-president, Tin Aung Myint Oo, will visit
China this month to discuss the dam, a senior Myanmar official
said on Friday.
In recent years, Myanmar's leaders have embraced investment
from China as a deep and lucrative market for the former British
colony's energy-related resources and to counterbalance the
impact of Western sanctions.
While China and Myanmar have close economic and political
ties, including the building of oil and gas pipelines into
southwestern China, there are also deep mutual suspicions.
Thein Sein became president after elections late last year
that officially restored civilian rule in Myanmar after nearly
50 years of military rule.
He is due to make his first state visit to another important
neighbour, India, from Oct. 12 to 15.
