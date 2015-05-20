BEIJING May 20 China on Wednesday said it had
lodged a protest with Myanmar after shelling injured five people
in the southwestern province of Yunnan last week, the latest
incident of cross-border fire that has strained ties between the
neighbours.
Myanmar's parliament has extended martial law for three
months in a region along its border with China that is rife with
clashes between Myanmar government troops and a rebel group.
About 60,000 people had crossed the border into China due to
the clashes, the United Nations has estimated, although some
started returning last month.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Hong Lei said Myanmar had
told China it was investigating last week's incident, and
Beijing awaits the outcome.
"China has lodged solemn representations on the injuries
caused to Chinese people on the border from the recent shelling
by Myanmar," Hong said.
China had asked Myanmar for a "responsible explanation" for
the incident and urged it to "take effective measures" to
prevent such incidents, Hong said.
China was infuriated in March when five people were killed
by stray bombs falling into Yunnan during the fighting in
Myanmar, which has intensified in the past few months.
Last Thursday, shells landed in an area near the small city
of Lincang. Four houses and three vehicles were also damaged.
China has repeatedly demanded effective action from Myanmar
to contain the fighting.
Myanmar government soldiers have been battling rebels who
were dug in as close as 500 metres (1,640 ft) from the border
area, Myanmar's Information Ministry said in April.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)