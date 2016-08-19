By Ben Blanchard and Aung Hla Tun
| BEIJING/YANGON
BEIJING/YANGON Aug 19 Chinese President Xi
Jinping told Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday China
wants to ensure relations develop in the "correct direction", as
Myanmar activists wrote to Xi saying they want China to address
concern about a stalled dam project.
China has been on a diplomatic offensive since Suu Kyi's
government came to power in April, aiming to forge good ties
with its resource-rich neighbour.
"The people in Myanmar stand at a new starting point for a
splendid future of the country," Xi told Suu Kyi.
"We should adhere to the correct direction, to push for new
progress in bilateral relations and to bring tangible benefits
to the two peoples," Xi said.
He made no mention of the Chinese-invested $3.6 billion
Myitsone dam project in comments in front of reporters.
Former Myanmar President Thein Sein angered China in 2011
when he suspended work on the hydro-power dam, at the confluence
of two northern rivers in the Ayeyarwady river basin, after it
drew widespread protests on environmental grounds.
China has been pushing for work to restart on the dam, which
under the original plans would have sent 90 percent of its power
to China.
A Myanmar government commission reviewing the project, and
other proposed hydro-power dams, is expected to report by Nov.
11.
Chinese state radio paraphrased Suu Kyi as saying the
commission would try to find the "best resolution" for the dam
issue, though she said she had no way of knowing what that was.
In Myanmar's largest city of Yangon, a group of 60 civil
society groups on Thursday sent a letter to Xi via China's
embassy saying they hoped China was giving proper thought to
their concerns.
"We believe the People's Republic of China will take into
serious consideration the fact that the opinion of Myanmar's
people has never been sought extensively enough since the
Myitsone project was first conceived," the groups said in their
letter.
Thwin Linn Aung of Genuine People's Servants, one of the
organisers of the letter, told Reuters they had sent it to show
support for Suu Kyi and ask China "not to apply pressure on
her".
Finding a solution to the Myitsone project is important for
Suu Kyi who needs China's cooperation in talks with Myanmar
ethnic minority armed groups operating along the border with
China.
Suu Kyi said Myanmar would work hard with China on border
stability and not allow anything to happen which could affect
"friendly relations" with its neighbours, Chinese state media
said.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)