BEIJING, Sept 10 China's military wants to
strengthen ties with neighbouring Myanmar by having more
exchanges and greater cooperation, a top officer told Myanmar
leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a visit to the Southeast Asian
country, state media said on Saturday.
China has been on a diplomatic offensive ever since the
Nobel Peace Prize laureate's government came to power in April,
aiming to forge good ties with its resource-rich neighbour.
Last month Suu Kyi visited China, where President Xi Jinping
told her he wanted to ensure the "correct direction" of
relations.
Xu Qiliang, a vice chairman of China's Central Military
Commission, which controls the armed forces and is headed by Xi,
told Suu Kyi that China "highly values the friendly cooperation
between the two countries", state news agency Xinhua said.
"China firmly upholds a friendly policy towards Myanmar and
supports Myanmar's national reconciliation process," Xu said
during Friday's meeting in Naypyitaw, the capital of Myanmar.
"Xu mentioned Aung San Suu Kyi's recent trip to China,
during which she reached consensus with the Chinese leadership
on further enhancing the comprehensive strategic cooperative
partnership between China and Myanmar," it added.
China will keep playing a constructive role in pushing
forward Myanmar's peace process and hopes the two countries can
work together to maintain peace and stability on their border,
Xu said.
Suu Kyi last month launched a major push to end decades of
fighting between the military and myriad rebel groups, which has
at times spilled into China and seen refugees pushed across the
border, to Beijing's anger.
Enhancing friendship, mutual understanding and trust is very
important for both nations, Suu Kyi said, according to Xinhua,
and thanked China for its role in Myanmar's peace process.
China had a close relationship with Myanmar's former
military-run government, and has looked on with some nervousness
at its democratisation process.
China has been pushing Myanmar to resume work on the
Chinese-invested $3.6-billion Myitsone dam project, 90 percent
of whose power was originally planned to have gone to China.
In 2011, then President Thein Sein angered China when he
suspended work on the dam, at the confluence of two northern
rivers in the Ayeyarwady river basin, over environmental
protests.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
