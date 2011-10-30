BEIJING Oct 30 A senior Myanmar government
minister assured China on Sunday of his country's friendship and
cooperation with Beijing, state news agency Xinhua reported,
ties having been strained by the suspending of a dam project and
the killings of Chinese sailors.
Last month, Myanmar's new civilian President Thein Sein
suspended the $3.6 billion Myitsone dam being built and financed
by Chinese companies in northern Myanmar after weeks of public
outrage over the project in the country also known as Burma.
China has called for talks to resolve the matter. But it has
also been angered by an Oct. 5 attack on the Mekong River near
the Thai-Myanmar border in which 13 Chinese sailors were killed.
Myanmar Interior Minister Ko Ko, meeting China's Public
Security Minister Meng Jianzhu in Beijing to discuss the Mekong
killings, said his country would remain a good neighbour.
"The Myanmar government pays great attention to its friendly
cooperation relationship with China," Xinhua paraphrased him as
saying.
"Myanmar is willing to work hard with China on security
cooperation on the Mekong River, take effective measures to
crack down on cross-border criminal activities which harm the
interests of countries on the river, and maintain international
navigation safety on the river."
Thai police said on Sunday that nine Thai soldiers had
turned themselves in over the killing of the Chinese sailors,
which happened in the "Golden Triangle", where the borders of
Myanmar, Thailand and Laos meet, a region notorious for drug
smuggling.
China had demanded that Thailand, Laos and Cambodia ensure
the safety of Chinese sailors on the river.
The deaths, as well as the suspension of the dam project,
have underscored Chinese worries about both instability in
Myanmar and how once close relations might change under the
former British colony's new civilian government.
The shelving of the dam, agreed to by Myanmar's then
military rulers in 2006, was seen as an unprecedented challenge
to China's extensive economic interests in Myanmar, long shunned
by the West for its poor human rights record.
In recent years, Myanmar's leaders have embraced investment
from China as a market for its energy-related resources and to
counterbalance the impact of Western sanctions.
While China and Myanmar have close economic and political
ties, including the building of oil and gas pipelines into
southwestern China, there are also deep mutual suspicions.
