By Chen Aizhu and Aung Hla Tun
| BEIJING/YANGON
BEIJING/YANGON Oct 10 A newly built Chinese
refinery near its border with Myanmar is facing a delayed
start-up after state firm PetroChina balked at paying an extra
tax for piping crude oil through the Southeast Asian nation, two
senior Chinese industry sources said.
PetroChina parent CNPC early last year began trial
operations of a deep sea port and 2,400-km (1,490 mile) pipeline
through Myanmar to China's Yunnan province. The pipeline is
aimed at easing China's reliance on the Malacca Strait, through
which about 80 percent of its oil imports now pass.
PetroChina has also been building a 260,000 barrels per day
(bpd) refinery at Anning in Yunnan province to process the oil,
which so far can only be stored in tanks.
The company completed construction of the Anning plant
around July, and had aimed for test operations this month, but
the project was now facing delays, said one of sources with
knowledge of the matter.
"The Myanmar government is asking for an additional
5-percent tax for the crude oil, which is on top of an agreed
transit fee and pipeline tariff," said the Beijing-based
industry official.
"It (tax) is quite off the international norm. The refinery
will certainly run into losses if this tax applies," said the
source, adding that the start-up of the plant was being held
back by this issue.
Commercial operations of a new refinery typically follow
several months after testing.
A Naypyitaw-based senior official with Myanmar's Energy
Ministry said the two countries had agreed that the pipeline
contract was subject to change if the Finance Ministry and other
government agencies suggested it needed changing.
"The respective Chinese company still needs to talk with the
Ministry of Finance ... They have met twice but they haven't
been able to sort it out," said the Naypyitaw official, who
requested anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to media.
A PetroChina spokesman said the company does not comment on
operational matters.
The 440,000-bpd pipeline, which starts at Kyauk Phyu in
Myanmar's west and enters China at the border city Ruili, is a
joint investment by CNPC and the Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise.
China has been on a diplomatic offensive in Myanmar since
Aung San Suu Kyi's government came to power in April, aiming to
ensure continuing good ties with its resource-rich neighbor.
China also built a gas pipeline parallel to the oil pipeline and
has been eyeing large large dam projects in Myanmar.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Beijing and Aung Hla Tun in Yangon;
