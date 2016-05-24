UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 China National Accord Medicines Corp Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to holders of A shares recorded on May 27, and holders of B shares recorded on June 1
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 30 and the dividend will be paid on May 30 for A shares and June 1 for B shares respectively
* Says dividends for B shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P5urJT
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources