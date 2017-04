SHANGHAI, June 1 China National Nuclear Power Co Ltd aims to raise 13.19 billion yuan ($2.13 billion) in its upcoming initial public offering, a prospectus published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange showed.

The company intends to issue 3.891 billion shares at 3.39 yuan a piece in what would be the largest A share IPO since the Power Construction Corp of China's offering in September 2011. ($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Stephen Coates)