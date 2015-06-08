SHANGHAI, June 8 China National Nuclear Power Co Ltd (CNNPC), a unit of one of the country's two state nuclear reactor builders, will debut on the Shanghai stock exchange on June 10, the bourse said on Monday.

The listing follows an initial public offering which raised 13.19 billion yuan ($2.13 billion) by selling 3.891 billion shares at 3.39 yuan a piece, the largest IPO since 2011 when Power Construction Corp of China listed.

The Shanghai exchange announced the listing date in a statement sent to reporters.

CNNPC's shares will be traded under the ticker.

China is aiming to raise its total nuclear capacity to 58 gigawatts by the end of 2020 from 21 GW currently, requiring huge investments.

CNNPC is a unit of China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) which invests, builds and operates domestic nuclear power plants. It has 12 subsidiaries in different regions. ($1 = 6.2053 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by David Lin and Engen Tham; Editing by Kazunori Takada)