SHANGHAI, June 1 China National Nuclear Power Co
Ltd (CNNPC), a unit of one of the country's two
state nuclear reactor builders, on Monday said it aims to raise
13.19 billion yuan ($2.13 billion) in potentially the largest
China IPO in almost four years.
The company intends to issue 3.891 billion shares at 3.39
yuan a piece, and will start taking subscriptions from investors
on Tuesday, according to a prospectus published on the Shanghai
Stock Exchange.
CNNPC is the largest of the 23 companies that will kick off
initial public offerings this week. The IPOs could lock up 5
trillion yuan of liquidity, according to some analysts, and put
pressure on a stock market already facing headwinds from tougher
margin requirements by brokerages.
CNNPC's would be the largest A share IPO since Power
Construction Corp of China's offering in September 2011.
China is aiming to raise its total nuclear capacity to 58
gigawatts by the end of 2020 from 21 GW currently, requiring
huge investments.
The China Nuclear Energy Association estimates about 100
billion yuan needs to be spent every year over the next five
years to meet the target.
CNNPC said its IPO price of 3.39 yuan was 22.29 times the
company's 2014 earnings, which is lower than an average
price/earnings ratio of 29.75 for its listed peers, including
China Yangtze Power Co and GD Power Development Co
.
The prospectus said it had total debt of 175.88 billion yuan
at the end of last year.
CNNPC is a unit of China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) which
invests, builds and operates domestic nuclear power plants. It
has 12 subsidiaries in different regions.
Last year, CNNC's major rival, China General Nuclear Power
Corp, listed subsidiary CGN Power on the Hong Kong stock
exchange, raising $3.2 billion.
($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi)
