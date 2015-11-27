BEIJING Nov 27 Chinese naval forces involved in
anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden have held their first
joint drill with NATO ships carrying out the same mission,
China's Defence Ministry said on Friday, as China seeks a
greater global security role.
The exercise happened on Wednesday, the ministry said in a
statement, showing pictures of Chinese and NATO officers
chatting on the bridge of a ship and simulating a commando raid.
The exercise will help improve communications between ships
on anti-piracy duties so that China and NATO can together
maintain maritime security and stability in the Gulf of Aden,
the ministry added. It gave no other details.
China, whose merchant ships and oil tankers are heavy users
of the waters off Yemen and Somalia, has been an enthusiastic
participant in the anti-piracy patrols.
Earlier this year Chinese warships in the area helped
evacuate people from Yemen's civil war.
China has been trying to assume a more proactive foreign
security policy, as it seeks to take on a greater global role
commensurate with its position as the world's second largest
economy.
This week, China said it was in talks with the Horn of
Africa country Djibouti to build logistics "facilities" to
support Chinese peacekeeping and anti-piracy missions.
In an effort to dampen fears about Chinese plans connected
to its increasingly modern and confident military, Beijing has
repeatedly said it does not want military bases abroad.
However experts have said China is likely one day to have to
overcome its discomfort about overseas military bases, as its
forces are drawn into protecting its growing overseas interests.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)