By Michael Martina
BEIJING Nov 23 China said on Wednesday it
will conduct naval exercises in the western Pacific this month,
an announcement that came a week after Washington reinforced its
Asia-Pacific footprint with plans to operate 2,500 U.S. Marines
out of northern Australia.
Beijing emphasised its right to go carry out the regular
annual drills despite regional fears about its growing military
strength, particularly that of its navy.
After a diplomatic push through the region by U.S. President
Barack Obama, tensions between the United States and China
spilled over into meetings of Asia-Pacific leaders in Indonesia,
particularly over how to handle competing regional claims to the
South China Sea.
Obama's push, which included plans to operate Marines and
U.S. war planes and navy ships out of a de facto base in the
Australian city of Darwin, may have fuelled China's fear of
being encircled or contained by the United States and its
allies.
"This is an annual, planned, routine drill. It is not
directed at any specific country or target and is in keeping
with relevant international laws and practices," said a two-line
statement on China's Ministry of National Defence website
(www.mod.gov.cn).
"China's freedom of navigation and other legal rights should
not be obstructed," it said, without giving further details
about where the drills would occur.
Japan's Kyodo news agency cited the Japanese Defence
Ministry as saying six Chinese naval ships had crossed into the
Pacific between two major Okinawa Prefecture islands in southern
Japan since early Tuesday.
The growing reach of China's navy is raising regional
concerns that have fed into long-standing territorial disputes
in energy-rich waters that could speed up military expansion
across Asia.
China has been building new submarines, surface ships and
anti-ship ballistic missiles as part of its naval modernisation.
In August it made a trial launch of its first aircraft carrier,
a retro-fitted Soviet vessel.
In the past year, China has had run-ins at sea with Japan,
Vietnam and the Philippines. The incidents -- boat crashes and
charges of territorial incursions -- have been minor, but the
diplomatic reaction has often been heated.
Scott Harold, associate political scientist at the RAND
Corporation, said it was unclear whether the exercises were in
response to U.S. pressure, but that coordinating likely
thousands of individuals on ships far from China's coast
required a budget and an operational plan.
"That's not something you put together in an hour or two,"
Harold said.
"It seems they are going out of their way to portray that
this is not a response to Obama."
Chinese state media has said that building a strong navy
that is commensurate with China's rising status is a necessary
step in China's efforts to safeguard its increasingly globalised
national interests.
Tense maritime stand-offs between China and some of its
neighbours have persisted in the disputed South China Sea, where
key shipping lanes carry some $5 trillion a year in world trade.
Vietnam, China, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei
all have claims in the disputed waters.
On the tails of last week's East Asia Summit in Indonesia, a
U.S. official travelling with Obama said he had been encouraged
by the constructive tone of discussions with Asian leaders on
maritime security and the South China Sea, a topic Beijing had
hoped to keep off the agenda.
Obama told Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, who indirectly warned
Washington to stay out of the dispute at the summit, that the
United States wanted to ensure the sea lanes were kept open and
peaceful.
