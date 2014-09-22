(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 22 Bandar Abbas, home of Iran's
navy and the main port in the strategically important Strait of
Hormuz, is currently hosting two Chinese naval vessels on a
five-day goodwill visit, underlining the increasingly warm
relationship between the two countries.
It is the first such port call to Iran by the People's
Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and highlights the efforts both
China and Iran are making to counterbalance the power of the
United States in the Middle East and along the sea lanes
connecting the oil fields of the Gulf with major
energy-consuming centres in Asia.
The firepower of the guided missile destroyer Changchun and
guided missile frigate Changzhou of the PLAN's 17th escort
taskforce is dwarfed by the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquartered in
Bahrain. But the port call marks the first time China's navy has
entered the waters of the Gulf and the symbolism has not been
lost on anyone.
For Iran, the visit is part of a strategy which aims to
break out of the isolation being imposed by U.S. and European
sanctions by developing closer relationships with China and
Russia. In theory, China and Russia remain members of the P5+1
nuclear negotiating team which presents a unified position. In
practice, both have clearly indicated their desire to strengthen
relations with Iran notwithstanding unresolved issues about the
country's nuclear activities.
Iran hopes to exploit the rivalry between the United States
on the one hand and China and Russia on the other to secure a
more favourable deal in the nuclear negotiations as well as
other outstanding issues with the United States and its European
and Middle Eastern allies.
For China, on the other hand, the visit is one element in a
comprehensive strategy which aims to protect the long and
vulnerable sea lanes along which more than 20 percent of its oil
consumption comes - from countries in the Middle East across the
Indian Ocean and the South China Sea via the Strait of Hormuz
and the Strait of Malacca ("Asia's Oil Supply: Risks and
Pragmatic Opportunities" May 2014).
SEA LANE STRATEGY
China's naval forces remain comparatively small and mostly
suited to operations off the country's eastern and southern
coast lines, where their objective is to secure the sea areas
out to the first island chain. But in recent years the PLAN has
made small deployments into the Indian Ocean, for example
anti-piracy activities off the coast of Somalia, as the navy
practices longer range operations.
China is still a long way from being able to project enough
power to keep the sea lanes across the high seas and through the
Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Malacca open against a
determined and capable opponent - which is never named but is
understood by all sides to be the United States.
Many Western political and military analysts doubt whether
China could acquire the capability seriously to challenge U.S.
control of the seas within a meaningful timeframe. The country
currently has only one, second-hand aircraft carrier, renamed
the Liaoning, compared with the ten carriers operated by the
United States.
Western analysts play down the idea of naval competition to
control the transit routes between the Middle East and East
Asia. But there is no doubt that protecting vital supply and
trade routes, as well as countering U.S. influence in Asia and
the Middle East, is uppermost in the thinking of China's top
military and political leaders.
China's President Xi Jinping has just returned from a tour
to Tajikistan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and India on which he
promoted his ideas, first articulated in 2013, about the "Silk
Road Economic Belt" and "21st Century Maritime Silk Road".
All four countries on Xi's recent trip are "pivot points" on
the "One Belt and One Road", according to People's Daily, the
flagship publication of China's Communist Party ("Xi's
four-nation tour highlights sincerity of China's neighbourhood
policy" Sep 22).
Xi pledged to cooperate with the Maldives and Sri Lanka on
"peace, stability and prosperity" as well as "port construction
and operation, maritime economy and security, and the
construction of a maritime transportation centre in the Indian
Ocean" according to People's Daily.
In plainer language, China is seeking to build
infrastructure and alliances along the trade routes which
connect it to the Middle East.
STRATEGIC COMPETITION
More broadly, China and the United States are engaged in
strategic competition for influence and power across the wider
Asian region.
In August, General Martin Dempsey, the top U.S. military
officer, paid a high-profile visit to Vietnam, the first time a
chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff has been to the
country since 1971 ("Dempsey building trust in Vietnam visit"
Aug 15).
In its official statement, the U.S. Defense Department noted
Vietnam's "geostrategic position" between China and Southeast
Asia." Vietnam "probably (has) more influence on the South China
Sea and how it evolves than any other country," Dempsey said.
The United States has also been strengthening its alliances
with Japan, Malaysia and the Philippines to counter Chinese
influence, and has spoken out strongly against what it calls
China's "destabilising" activities in the South China Sea.
Both rivals are courting India, the biggest prize of all,
with the largest military forces, a shared land border with
China and dominating the Indian Ocean from its position athwart
the major sea lanes.
On his recent trip, Xi promised his Indian hosts more
investment in infrastructure and industrial, as well as to
increase imports of pharmaceuticals and agricultural products,
and talked about a vision of shared prosperity on both sides of
the Himalayas.
The PLAN's port call to Bandar Abbas is just one element in
an increasingly intense but undeclared competition between the
United States and China for regional influence and control of
the trade routes in Asia.
The two sides even use the same, carefully coded, language.
The commanding officer of China's 17th escort taskforce
described the purpose of the port call as "promoting peace and
amity, strengthening mutual understanding and mutual trust, and
deepening friendly relations," according to the PLA's news
service ("Chinese naval taskforce visits Iran" Sep 22).
Dempsey highlighted the importance of "trust" on his own
visit to Vietnam and trying to build a relationship on the basis
of common interests. The United States would step up its
contacts with Vietnam's military, he said, especially on
maritime security and law enforcement. "It occurred to me that
often adversaries in the past can become our closest friends,"
Dempsey told his Vietnamese hosts.
For the moment, the balance of forces in Asia and along the
transit routes remains overwhelmingly in favour of the United
States. But the increasingly fierce if unacknowledged
competition between the two powers will be severely
destabilising if it is not managed carefully.
