SHANGHAI Aug 16 China's economic planning
agency said the country should quicken the pace of capacity
reductions in steel and coal, adding that rising prices for the
commodities were weakening the resolve of local governments to
accelerate the cuts.
Zhao Chenxin, spokesperson for the National Development and
Reform Commission, said at a press conference on Tuesday that
localities are worried that capacity cuts could hurt local
growth.
China's steel capacity cuts in the first seven months of the
year are behind schedule, accounting for 47 percent of the
target for the year, while coal capacity cuts have reached only
38 percent of the annual target.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)