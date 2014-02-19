* U.S. chipmaker under investigation by anti-trust regulator
* Qualcomm's Beijing headquarters raided in November
* Settlement possible with InterDigital - official
By Kevin Yao and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Feb 19 China's anti-monopoly regulator
on Wednesday said Qualcomm Inc. was suspected of
overcharging and abusing its market position, allegations which
could see the U.S. chip giant hit with record fines of more than
$1 billion.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also
said it was in talks with another U.S. technology firm,
InterDigital Inc, about a possible settlement to a
separate anti-monopoly probe as the regulator focuses on the
rapidly evolving information technology market.
Foreign firms from drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to
Apple Inc are facing tougher scrutiny in the world's
second-biggest economy as China targets key industries to
protect consumers from bloated prices and second-rate products.
In its first public statements about the Qualcomm
investigation, the watchdog said it began making enquiries after
receiving complaints that the San Diego-based company was
charging higher prices in China than it does in other countries.
"We received reports from relevant associations and
companies that Qualcomm abuses its dominant position in the
market and charges discriminatory fees," Xu Kunlin, who heads
the NDRC's anti-monopoly and price supervision bureau, told a
press conference in Beijing.
The NDRC dual investigations are part of a focus on
information technology providers, especially companies that
license patent technology for mobile devices and networks.
Industry experts say the NDRC, which is also the
government's main economic planning body, is trying to lower
domestic costs as China rolls out its faster 4G mobile networks
this year.
Earlier this month, the China Mobile Communications Industry
Association said it had filed a complaint against Qualcomm for
overcharging for use of its patents.
Under the anti-monopoly law, the NDRC can impose fines of
between 1 and 10 percent of a company's revenues for the
previous year. Qualcomm earned $12.3 billion in China for its
fiscal year ended September 29, or nearly half of its global
sales.
OFFICES RAIDED
The NDRC said it conducted raids at Qualcomm's Beijing
headquarters and at its Shanghai offices in November.
Officials subsequently met William Bold, Qualcomm's senior
vice president for government affairs, and Fabian Gonell, vice
president and counsel for Qualcomm's technology licensing, in
December, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Qualcomm spokeswoman Christine Trimble said the company was
cooperating with the investigation.
"We haven't seen the transcript of today's press conference
but we intend to continue cooperating fully with the NDRC," she
said. "The NDRC has advised us the investigation is
confidential."
Any settlement with InterDigital or Qualcomm is likely to
include commitments to lower patent licensing fees for Chinese
customers, analysts say, along with a fine.
On InterDigital, senior NDRC official Lu Yanchun said the
company had to "make promises on what steps it will take in
light of problems we've raised" about its licensing content.
InterDigital, which develops patent technologies for
wireless devices and networks, had been "very cooperative" and
had "taken some positive steps," Lu said.
Executives from the Delaware-based company met with NDRC
officials on January 3 to discuss ways to resolve the
investigation, according to a stock exchange filing.
InterDigital also apologised for "misunderstanding Chinese
laws" in a December statement, in which the company said its
executives feared arrest if they were to travel to Beijing.
The NDRC, which is ramping its use of price-gouging and
anti-monopoly oversight, has launched a number of investigations
into Chinese and foreign companies over the past year.
In August, the regulator fined six infant formula
manufacturers, including Mead Johnson Nutrition Co,
Danone and Fonterra, a record $110 million
after a probe into price fixing and anti-competitive practices.