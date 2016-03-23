By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU, March 23 China will allow landlocked
Nepal to use its ports for trading goods with third countries, a
senior official in Kathmandu said on Wednesday, potentially
ending India's decades-long monopoly over the impoverished
country's trading routes.
A prolonged blockade of its border crossings with India last
year by protesters demanding changes to a new constitution left
Nepal desperately short of fuel and goods, throwing into sharp
relief its dependence on routes into its southern neighbour.
Nepal's prime minister K. P. Oli signed an agreement with
his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang during a visit to Beijing
this week to give Nepalese traders access to land routes and
ports in China, commerce ministry official Rabi Shankar Sainju
said.
"This is a historic agreement for Nepal," Sainju told
Reuters. "This cannot be an alternative to the Indian port but
it is an additional route to boost our trade."
The routes and ports that Nepal, sandwiched between China
and India, can use would be decided by officials from Kathmandu
and Beijing soon, he said.
China is vying to increase its influence in Nepal,
challenging India's long-held position as the dominant outside
power.
Beijing this week also agreed to consider building a railway
into Nepal, supply petroleum products and to start a feasibility
study for a free trade agreement.
Nepal, still trying to recover from two devastating
earthquakes last year, adopted its first post-monarchy
constitution in September hoping this would usher in peace and
stability after years of conflict.
But protesters blocked trucks coming in from India, leading
to acute shortages. Nepal blamed New Delhi for siding with the
protesters, a charge India denied.
Nepal currently uses the eastern Indian port at Kolkata for
trade but officials said this is has become congested. India has
offered to allow Nepal use of a second port.
The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry
said Nepal lacked the roads and railways to reach Chinese ports
located more than 3,000 kilometers (1,875 miles) from its
border.
"Theoretically it is a good thing. But we have to do a lot
of work before we can actually use the Chinese route," senior
official Bhawani Rana said.
