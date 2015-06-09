UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING, June 9 China's largest animal feed maker, New Hope Liuhe, will expand its feed mill and poultry business in ten Asian markets, the company said on Tuesday.
New Hope Singapore Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of the Chinese firm, will use a $60-million loan from the IFC, a World Bank organisation, to build new projects in India, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Myanmar and Nepal and expand existing businesses in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.
The company is focusing on international expansion as growth in animal feed demand slows at home, hurt by weaker economic growth and a clampdown on official spending. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.